Barcelona pushed aside fellow Spanish side Baskonia last week as Monaco continue to impress, this time with a blowout victory over Bayern Munich. The Times of Malta reviews Round Nine of the 2021-22’s edition of the EuroLeague.

Nikola Mirotic starred as Barcelona beat Baskonia 93-67 on Thursday to take second place in the EuroLeague standings with a 7-2 record behind leaders Olimpia Milano (8-1). Mirotic, who took the round’s MVP award, led Barca with 25 points, eight rebounds, and two assists.

