Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Thursday, making him a doubt for next week’s important games against Dynamo Kiev and Real Madrid.

“Tests undertaken this morning confirmed that first team player, Ronald Araujo, has a right hamstring injury, making him unavailable for selection. The medical team will monitor how his injury evolves,” the club said in a statement.

Araujo has played nine games for Barcelona this season and the Uruguayan has become one of the team’s most reliable defenders.

