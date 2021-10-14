Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Thursday, making him a doubt for next week’s important games against Dynamo Kiev and Real Madrid.
“Tests undertaken this morning confirmed that first team player, Ronald Araujo, has a right hamstring injury, making him unavailable for selection. The medical team will monitor how his injury evolves,” the club said in a statement.
Araujo has played nine games for Barcelona this season and the Uruguayan has become one of the team’s most reliable defenders.
