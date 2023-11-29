Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.

Atletico Madrid booked their place with a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

“I am very happy for the players. Today, we knew how difficult our opponent would be,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone to Movistar.

That left Atletico with 11 points in Group E ahead of 10-point Lazio, who had a tense wait after playing earlier and needing a Feyenoord defeat to confirm their place.

Veteran Italian striker Ciro Immobile shot the Italian side into the last-16 in a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome, leaving Feyenoord to join the Europa League.

