Barcelona stumbled in the Spanish title race with a 1-1 draw against rivals Espanyol in a bad-tempered Catalan derby on Saturday, levelling Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Xavi’s side threw away the two-point advantage they had earned before the World Cup break, with Joselu’s penalty pegging Barcelona back after Marcos Alonso’s opener.

Both teams finished with 10 men as Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza were sent off, with referee Mateu Lahoz allowing the game to spiral out of control at Camp Nou.

“The draw is our fault, we can talk about the referee and other things but they are our mistakes,” said Xavi.

“I think Mateu is a referee who controls games but today it got away from him in my opinion, he let the game get totally out of control.”

“(But) I don’t blame him for anything, the fault is ours. We lowered our intensity.”

