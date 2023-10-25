Barcelona winger Ferran Torres said Tuesday he is ready to step up a gear in a vital week for the Spanish champions, who are missing several players through injury, including striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalans face Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday in the Champions League, aiming for a third victory in three games in Europe, before hosting rivals Real Madrid on Saturday in the season’s first La Liga Clasico.

Torres, who has struggled for form since joining Barca from Manchester City in 2022, says he is confident he can keep improving to help the team at a difficult time.

