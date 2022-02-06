Jordi Alba scored an extraordinary volley and Dani Alves was sent off as Barcelona delivered a major boost to their hopes of finishing in La Liga’s top four on Sunday by winning a six-goal thriller against Atletico Madrid.

A rampant Barca scored four goals in 40 minutes at Camp Nou before surviving a late fightback from Atletico after Luis Suarez headed in against his former club and Alves saw red with 20 minutes left.

A statement victory returns Xavi Hernandez’s into the top four for the first time since September, with Atletico now two points behind in fifth.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.