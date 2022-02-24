Barcelona’s January signings shone as a 4-2 win at Napoli booked their place in the Europa League last 16, while Rangers held off a Borussia Dortmund fightback to progress after a 2-2 draw in Glasgow.

For the first time in 17 years, Barca are not involved in the knockout stages of the Champions League and had work to do in Italy after a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou last week.

Xavi’s men raced into a two-goal lead inside 13 minutes as Adama Traore’s powerful run teed up Jordi Alba to open the scoring before Frenkie De Jong curled home from the edge of the area.

