Barcelona said they would investigate alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior in their 2-1 Clasico defeat by Real Madrid on Saturday.

A video published by Spanish media outlets appeared to show a home supporter calling the Brazilian winger a “monkey”, while an object that looks like a banana skin also appears to be thrown from elsewhere.

“FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid,” said the Catalan club on X, formerly Twitter.

Vinicius, jeered by fans at Barcelona’s temporary Olympic Stadium home throughout, particularly upset them when he was substituted late on after Jude Bellingham scored his second goal in stoppage time to win Madrid the game.

