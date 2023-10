Barcelona came back from two goals down to share a thrilling 2-2 draw with Granada but lost ground in the La Liga title race on Sunday.

Bryan Zaragoza sent the hosts two goals ahead but Lamine Yamal and Sergi Roberto’s goals preserved the champions’ record as the only unbeaten team in La Liga.

However the Catalans are now third and sit three points behind leaders Real Madrid, and one behind neighbours Girona, who both won on Saturday.

More details on SportsDesk.