Barcelona and Manchester United shared a gripping 2-2 draw at Camp Nou on Thursday as the two European heavyweights traded blows in an intense Europa League play-off first leg.

Marcos Alonso sent Barcelona in front with a header but the superb Marcus Rashford drilled home to level for the visitors and helped force a Jules Kounde own goal which gave United the lead.

Raphinha’s cross flew in to pull Barcelona level and they might won the game when Andreas Christensen hit the post late on, while the hosts also wanted a penalty after Fred appeared to handle in the box.

