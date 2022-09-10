With Barcelona rapidly hitting their stride after Robert Lewandowski’s prolific start in Spain, Real Madrid’s spotless early-season form will be put to the test in the absence of injured talisman Karim Benzema.

After a goalless draw on the opening weekend in La Liga, Barcelona have scored 16 times in four games — eight of which by Lewandowski, whose treble against Viktoria Plzen saw him become the first player to bag a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs.

“I don’t know if he is the best striker in Europe but for us he’s the best,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said after Wednesday’s 5-1 win over the Czech champions.

“He makes the team better, he helps us play out, he presses and brings us loads of solutions in attack. He is a player with tremendous maturity. It’s an honour to have him.”

Saturday’s trip to bottom side Cadiz, who have lost all four games without scoring, should provide Lewandowski with ample opportunity to extend his rich vein of form.

