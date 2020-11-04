Lionel Messi scored another penalty but Barcelona had Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for a nervy Champions League 2-1 win over Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, which will do little to ease the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman.

Goalkeeper Ter Stegen had to make a string of excellent stops at Camp Nou to save Barca from slipping up against a depleted Dynamo side, who were without nine first team players after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Viktor Tsygankov gave Dynamo hope with 15 minutes left after Messi scored a penalty and Gerard Pique headed in but Ter Stegen’s heroics ensured Barcelona held on for their third victory out of three in Group G.

