Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who joined from Italian champions Juventus this summer, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Spanish club said on Sunday.

“Miralem Pjanic has tested positive in a PCR (test) taken on Saturday 22 August after feeling a little unwell. The player is in good health and is self-isolating at home,” Barca said in a statement.

