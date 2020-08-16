Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team’s humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern Munich, a club source told AFP on Sunday.

“The president (Josep Maria Bartomeu) has called an imminent emergency meeting of the executive committee, which will be held at the start of next week, possibly Monday,” wrote sports daily Mundo Deportivo, following a similar report from radio station RAC1.

A source at the club confirmed the meeting would take place Monday without specifying the time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.