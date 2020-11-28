Barcelona were close to securing an agreement on Friday for a €122 million cut in players’ salaries this season to help offset the financial hole left by the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal, announced in a statement by the club, must now be ratified by the players “in the coming days”.

The reduction in their wage bill represents a welcome financial lifeline for Barca, hit hard by the loss of gate receipts at the Camp Nou and other effects of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Barca’s acting president Carles Tusquets has described the financial situation as “not dramatic, but very worrying”.

Tusquets assumed temporary control following Josep Maria Bartomeu’s resignation last month.

