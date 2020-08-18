Former Barcelona midfielder Ronald Koeman has been appointed the club's new coach, the La Liga giants' president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Tuesday.

Koeman, who has been in charge of the Netherlands since 2018, replaces Quique Setien who was sacked after Barca were knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals in a 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Friday.

