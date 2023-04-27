Barcelona booked their place in a third consecutive women’s Champions League final with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Thursday at Camp Nou, progressing 2-1 on aggregate.

First-leg goalscorer Caroline Graham Hansen broke the deadlock after 63 minutes but Guro Reiten quickly levelled from a rebound after Sam Kerr was denied.

In front of over 72,000 fans, the third highest attendance in the competition’s history, behind two records set by Barcelona last season, the 2021 winners held on to reach a fourth final in five years.

More details on SportsDesk.