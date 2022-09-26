Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo is in danger of missing the World Cup after his club, Barcelona, said on Monday he would undergo surgery on a torn thigh muscle.

The centre-back is likely to be sidelined for between two and three months, according to reports in Spain. That would probably rule him out of the tournament in Qatar, which starts on November 20.

The Uruguayan sustained the injury in the first minute of a friendly with his country last week against Iran he has opted for surgery as opposed to more conservative treatment.

