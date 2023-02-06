Sergio Busquets is a doubt for Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Manchester United after the Catalan club confirmed Monday he has sprained his ankle.

Reports in Spain say Busquets is poised to miss between two and three weeks after going off early in Barca’s 3-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday at Camp Nou.

The Barcelona captain, 34, remains a key player for Xavi Hernandez and has made 27 appearances this season.

