Barcelona are set to end their television channel Barca TV after 24 years, with the club saying they will not renew their contract with provider Telefonica in a statement Thursday.

Reports in Spanish media say the move is part of cost-cutting measures given the club’s troubled economic state, with a source close to the channel telling AFP around 130 people were set to lose jobs.

“Barcelona have told provider TBSC Telefonica, the company that manages the club’s television channel, Barca TV, they will not renew the contract for their services, which ends on June 30, 2023,” said Barcelona.

