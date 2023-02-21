Barcelona forward Ferran Torres turned to a psychologist for help escaping “a bottomless well”, he said Tuesday.

The former Manchester City winger has struggled for form this season and fallen out of favour, but played superbly in his team’s 2-0 win over Cadiz on Sunday in La Liga.

Torres has been behind Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha in coach Xavi Hernandez’s pecking order in recent months.

“I fell into a bottomless well, I did not know how to get out,” Torres told Catalan media, referring to the end of last season.

The Spain international said he became obsessed with scoring goals and ended up playing in a different way than normal.

