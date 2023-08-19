Barcelona start their tenancy at the Olympic Stadium on Montjuic, the club’s temporary home while Camp Nou is being rebuilt, on Sunday against Cadiz without coach Xavi Hernandez after his red card in the season opener.

The Spanish champions staggered to a 0-0 draw in a bad-tempered clash at Getafe last weekend, with Brazilian winger Raphinha sent off for an elbow in the first half before Xavi saw red for his touchline protests.

The pair received two-match bans and will therefore also miss the trip to Villarreal on August 27, but Xavi is confident his team will shake off a slow start as well as his upcoming absence.

“There’s no need to get too worked up about it. We started last season badly too but things worked out in the end,” he said after his side started their campaign with a goalless draw, just like last season.

