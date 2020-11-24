Barcelona qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two games to spare on Tuesday as Martin Braithwaite scored twice in a 4-0 win over Dynamo Kiev.

Lionel Messi was among a handful of key players rested for Barca but Braithwaite’s double, as well as goals from Sergino Dest and substitute Antoine Griezmann saw the Catalans safely through, joining Juventus in progressing from Group G.

First and second place are still to be settled, with Barcelona playing away at Ferencvaros next week before a potential decider at home to Juve, who beat the Hungarian side 2-1 in Turin thanks to a late Alvaro Morata winner.

“We’ve achieved our objective,” said Ronald Koeman. “We looked hungry and scored four goals. Important players were able to rest and the youngsters have deserved their minutes.”

