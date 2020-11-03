Barcelona are aiming to hold presidential elections in the festive season, the la Liga giants said Monday, as they try to rebuild following the resignation of previous chief Josep Maria Bartomeu.

In a press conference interim president Carles Tusquets said that the club was hoping for the vote to take place “towards the coming end-of-year celebrations”.

Tusquets added that Barca intended to hold the elections within the next three months as per the club’s statute.

Bartomeu stepped down last week along with his board of directors following mounting pressure from fans and his public falling out with Lionel Messi.

His six-year tenure saw a decline in on-pitch performances and his management of the club led to Messi, the club’s greatest ever player, trying to leave the club for free in the close season.

