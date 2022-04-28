Barcelona will play home games away from Camp Nou during the 2023-24 season while the stadium is being redeveloped, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Barca will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic before returning to Camp Nou for the 2024-25 campaign, when the capacity will be reduced “by approximately 50 percent”, the club said.

Renovation work will start at Camp Nou in June and is due to take four years to complete.

Barcelona members approved the 1.5 billion-euro-project in December, aimed at revamping the ageing Camp Nou and its surrounding areas.

