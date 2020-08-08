If Barcelona have been weighed down by the burden of expectation in recent years in the Champions League, they should feel freer than ever ahead of Saturday's last 16, second leg against Napoli.

Few expect an easy passage into the quarter-finals and if they get there, even fewer expect them to survive against Bayern Munich, the tournament's most convincing team so far, who will surely finish the job against Chelsea in their last-16 tie.

With the advantage of an away goal from the 1-1 draw in Italy in February, Barca would usually feel confident against a side that just finished seventh in Serie A, and at the Camp Nou, where they have suffered only one defeat in 58 Champions League games.

