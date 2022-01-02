Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez on Saturday called for this weekend’s “decaffeinated” trip to Mallorca to be postponed due to a lack of fit squad members.

Xavi said he will be without at least 17 players for Sunday’s La Liga game, with France defender Samuel Umtiti waiting to get the all-clear to play after recovering from Covid-19.

The likes of Daniel Alves, Philippe Coutinho and Jordi Alba are also among a total of 11 Barcelona players who have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

