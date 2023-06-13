Barceló Hotel Group has announced its arrival in Malta with the management of Barceló Fortina Malta hotel, having signed an agreement with Maltese company Fortina Investments Limited. Scheduled to re-open its doors during September 2023, this emblematic establishment in the central town of Sliema has been fully refurbished and transformed into a state-of-the-art five-star hotel, Barceló Fortina Malta.

The hotel boasts an unrivalled location and position on the south-facing Sliema seafront with stunning unobstructed views, across the sea of the beautiful architecture of Valletta.

José Canals, Regional Director of the Mediterranean, Middle East and Asia at Barceló Hotel Group, said: "The agreement with Fortina Investments Limited is the result of our extensive experience in the management of urban beach hotels in several destinations around the world. Malta is an island with great tourism experience thanks to its rich history and cultural heritage; this new hotel will allow us to continue increasing our presence in the Mediterranean, an essential part of the company's growing portfolio.”

Edward Zammit Tabona, CEO of Fortina Investments Limited, added: "We are very pleased with the agreement we have reached with Barceló Hotel Group. This prestigious hotel chain has extensive experience in the management of luxury hotels. Recognised for its high standardsof service and large commercial network, Barceló Hotel Group will help to establish Barceló Fortina Malta as a leading luxury hotel in Malta.”

The hotel's facilities will include all the modern amenities of luxurious comfort one would expect, including a wellness space complete with a spa, a gym and an indoor heated pool, a newly built stylish lido with two restaurants and a chill-out relaxing bar, as well as fully equipped bars and restaurants within the hotel. The hotel is surrounded by an open plaza which is fully accessible to the general public, and is within walking distance from Malta’s largest shopping mall.

Barceló Fortina Malta will also be home to a fully equipped conference area with a capacityto hold 250 people and four meeting rooms to host any type of event, making it the ideal hotel for guests visiting Malta for business purposes and who want to extend their stay to enjoy the historic city and the hotel's facilities. The hotel is also within walking distance fromthe ferry connecting Sliema and Valletta.