Barcelona announced on Tuesday that Spotify will become their main sponsor from next season, with the club’s stadium to be rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou from July.

Spotify will also appear on the front of the men’s and women’s team shirts for the next four seasons and on the club’s training shirts for the next three.

Barca have not confirmed how much the sponsorship deal is worth although reports have suggested the club could earn up to 300 million euros ($328.6 million) over the four years.

