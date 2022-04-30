Holders Barcelona and record seven-time winners Lyon are on course for a Women’s Champions League final showdown next month as they take leads into the second legs of their semi-final ties this weekend.

A Barcelona side captained by reigning Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas appear unstoppable in the women’s game, as last week’s 5-1 trouncing of Wolfsburg at the Camp Nou demonstrated.

Putellas, 28, scored twice after earlier goals by Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen and Jennifer Hermoso as Barcelona outclassed the Germans and left themselves with one foot in the Turin final even before Saturday’s return leg.

