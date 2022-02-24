Barcelona’s Europa League tie against Napoli is finely poised heading into the return in Italy on Thursday as Rangers look to finish the job against Borussia Dortmund following their stunning 4-2 win in the first leg last week.

Barca needed a Ferran Torres penalty to draw 1-1 at home to Napoli in the first leg of their knockout round play-off tie after Piotr Zielinski put the Serie A side in front at the Camp Nou.

However, with the away goals rule having been dispensed with this season by UEFA, the heavyweight tie remains very much in the balance going to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

