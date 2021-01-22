Barcelona’s appeal against Lionel Messi’s two-match ban following his sending-off in the Spanish Super Cup final was rejected on Friday, sources from the Spanish Football Federation told AFP.

It means the Argentine will not be able to play for Barcelona in Sunday’s game away at Elche in La Liga.

Messi served the first match of his suspension as the Catalans won 2-0 in extra time away to near neighbours Cornella, of Spain’s third-tier Segunda B division, on Thursday in the Copa del Rey.

