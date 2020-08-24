Two people who arrived in Malta from Barcelona tested positive for COVID-19 at the airport, health authorities have confirmed.

The Ryanair passengers were subject to random testing after they touched down at Malta International Airport.

Spanish regions Barcelona, Girona and Madrid are on Malta's amber list along with Romania and Bulgaria because they are considered high-risk areas for COVID-19 infection.

Arrivals from these destinations are told to present a certificate showing they have taken a negative COVID-19 test carried out within 72 hours before boarding their flight. Those who don't present a certificate can be asked to be tested at the airport or to self-quarantine.

It is unclear whether the coronavirus patients were Spanish tourists or Maltese residents.

Health authorities say incoming tourists who test positive for coronavirus during their Malta trip are provided with accommodation where they will be kept in isolation. They will not be allowed to leave the country until testing negative.

Spain has the highest number of cases per 100,000 people in Europe over the last 14 days, with Malta coming second on the list compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

There are 152.7 cases per 100,000 people in Spain while Malta has 122.4, according to the latest figures updated on Monday morning.

Last week Spanish authorities introduced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus through the community, including closing nightclubs.

Malta has taken similar steps, closing down nightclubs, and banning large gatherings of more than 100 people inside.

On Monday, a further 55 people were confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,194 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.