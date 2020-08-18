Barcelona have sacked Eric Abidal as sporting director, the club announced in a statement on Tuesday, a day after dismissing coach Quique Setien.

"FC Barcelona and Eric Abidal have reached an agreement for the ending of the contract that united them," the club said on its website.

Like Setien, Abidal has paid the price after Barca ended a season of internal conflict by surrendering the Liga title to Real Madrid and then suffering a humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

It was Barcelona's first season without a trophy since 2007.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta