Barcelona ruined ring night for Anadolu Efes when they took the replay of last season’s EuroLeague Championship game to overtime and won it 93-95 on Friday. This was an emotional night for former Efes championship-winning center Sertac Sanli who had been with the Turkish club for the past three seasons.

Asked about the return by reporters after the games, Sanli said: “I don’t know how I feel after this kind of game. It was really hard for me to play but I need to be professional and I did my job. That’s all. I need to look at it this way.”

While Barca remain top, level on wins with rivals Real Madrid, who beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Thursday, fourth place Olimpia Milano may have found themselves in a rut as they lost their fourth-straight game on Friday, this time 81-76 against Alba Berlin, in the league’s final game of the week.

