Chelsea are hoping to avenge their heavy defeat in the 2021 Women’s Champions League final when they meet Barcelona again in the semi-finals of this season’s competition with the first leg at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Emma Hayes’s side, who lost 4-0 to Barcelona in Gothenburg two years ago, made it through to the semi-finals after a dramatic win on penalties against reigning champions Lyon in the quarter-finals last month.

They are now hoping to become the first English team to win a domestic double as well as the Champions League, as they prepared for this tie by beating Aston Villa 1-0 last weekend to reach the FA Cup final.

