Barcelona on Monday called on La Liga president Javier Tebas to quit over “false” accusations allegedly made by him concerning their referee corruption case.

The Spanish giants made the demand after a newspaper claimed Tebas had written to the Spanish public prosecutor accusing two former Barca presidents of wrongdoing.

Last month the Catalan club was charged with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by a former refereeing chief were uncovered.

In a statement following La Vanguardia’s report Barcelona claimed Tebas “presented false proof” to the public prosecutor “to incriminate our club”.

