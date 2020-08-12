Barcelona announced on Wednesday that defender Jean-Clair Todibo has tested positive for coronavirus but has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

"Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the pre-season today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19," Barcelona said in an initial statement in which they did not name Tobido.

"The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League."

