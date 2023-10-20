Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona were placed in a pool with four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt while English champions Chelsea were matched with Real Madrid in the group-stage draw on Friday.

In Group A, Barcelona were also drawn with Benfica and Rosengard, two teams they faced at the same stage last season. Barcelona won all four games, beating Benfica by an aggregate of 15-2 and the Norwegians by 10-1 over the two matches.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...