Women’s Champions League holders Barcelona were placed in a pool with four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt while English champions Chelsea were matched with Real Madrid in the group-stage draw on Friday.

In Group A, Barcelona were also drawn with Benfica and Rosengard, two teams they faced at the same stage last season. Barcelona won all four games, beating Benfica by an aggregate of 15-2 and the Norwegians by 10-1 over the two matches.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.