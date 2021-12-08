Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League on Wednesday as their 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich saw the Spanish giants fail to reach the last 16 for the first time in 18 years.

Goals by Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane gave Bayern a 2-0 half-time cushion in falling snow at the Allianz Arena, which was devoid of spectators due to high numbers of Covid-19 cases in Bavaria.

Teenager Jamal Musiala grabbed Bayern’s third in the second half to seal Barcelona’s fate.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.