Barcelona were drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of this season’s Europa League on Friday, while West Ham United will take on Lyon.

Appearing in Europe’s second-tier club competition for the first time since 2004 following their exit from the Champions League in the group stage, Barcelona qualified for the quarter-finals by beating Galatasaray of Turkey 2-1 on aggregate.

Eintracht beat Real Betis in extra time on Thursday to go through and will be at home in the first leg on April 7.

West Ham beat record six-time winners Sevilla, hosts of this season’s final, in the last 16 and will be at home to Lyon before going to France for the return.

