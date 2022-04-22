Holders Barcelona must see off seasoned campaigners Wolfsburg if they are to reach a second consecutive Women’s Champions League final, where French giants Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain will lie in wait.

Barcelona have replaced Lyon as the leading force in the European women’s game with a squad led by Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas crushing Chelsea 4-0 in last season’s Champions League final.

This season they have won all 27 domestic league matches to retain their title, scoring 146 goals along the way.

