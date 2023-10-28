La Liga champions Barcelona host bitter rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season on Saturday, forced into leaning heavily on players from their feted La Masia youth academy.

An injury crisis has ravaged the Catalan club, leaving them without several key players, across defence, midfield and attack.

Last weekend 17-year-old striker Marc Guiu pulled Barcelona, third, a point behind leaders Real Madrid with a goal just 33 seconds into his debut, while Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez strikes secured comeback draws against Granada and Real Mallorca.

The first team already features several young players who spent time at the club at youth level, including midfielder Gavi and defenders Alejandro Balde and Ronald Araujo, but the current situation has further exacerbated Barcelona’s dependence on the youth system.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...