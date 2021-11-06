Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory.

The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

“It’s time to come home. Welcome, Xavi,” Barca tweeted.

“It wasn’t goodbye, it was see you later,” it wrote, along with a video montage of the player’s departure in 2015.

Barcelona said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Xavi to become first-team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons, replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman.

