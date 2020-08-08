Lionel Messi scored a brilliant solo goal as Barcelona battled past Napoli on Saturday to book a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

Messi's weaving run and finish came between an early Clement Lenglet header and a Luis Suarez penalty, won by Messi, as Barca stormed to a 3-0 lead in the first half at Camp Nou.

Lorenzo Insigne gave Napoli hope just before the interval with his own spot-kick but despite a nervy second period, Barcelona held on to win 3-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate.

