Barcelona are hoping for “a positive response” from Bayern Munich after making an offer for their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

“We have made an offer for the player, we are waiting for the response, we will see if it is positive,” Laporta said during the presentation of new signing Andreas Christensen.

Bayern have previously insisted that Lewandowski, who has been vocal in his desire to leave the German champions this summer, must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.

“We thank the player (Lewandowski) for all the demonstrations he has made to show that he wants to come,” said Laporta.

The 33-year-old striker, twice voted FIFA’s best male player, scored 238 Bundesliga goals in 252 appearances over eight years for Bayern.

