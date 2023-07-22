Barcelona officially presented their latest signing, veteran Oriol Romeu, on Friday as he joined the Spanish giants training for a second day in Los Angeles.

The veteran, tapped to fill the midfield void a left by Sergio Busquets’s departure for Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami, returns from Girona to the club where he launched a career that has also taken him to Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart and Southampton.

“The emotions and sensations are very nice,” Romeu told reporters after club president Joan Laporta introduced him at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where Barcelona are preparing for their pre-season tour.

“Having the chance to return home and continue growing is an intense dream. It’s one of the most exciting challenges of my career and the opportunity comes at my best moment,” added Romeu, whose signing, which will keep him in Barcelona through 2026, was announced on Tuesday.

