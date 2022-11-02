Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has suffered a hamstring injury, the Spanish club confirmed Wednesday, and is set to miss the club’s final matches before the World Cup.

The Ivory Coast midfielder, whose national team did not reach the tournament in Qatar, pulled up injured while sprinting forward in the team’s 4-2 Champions League win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Barcelona did not specify a potential recovery period but Spanish reports suggest he will be out for around six weeks.

