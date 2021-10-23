Barcelona’s players met for dinner in a Catalan restaurant late on Wednesday night to celebrate Ansu Fati’s new contract and to bond ahead of Sunday’s Clasico against Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old Fati committing himself for another six years carried special significance for Barcelona.

Despite all the problems they face, one of the most exciting talents in the world had pledged his future, raising hopes he can be the leader of a new generation for many years to come.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta