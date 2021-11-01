Ousmane Dembele, out for four months after surgery on his right knee, is one of four players recalled to the Barcelona squad to face Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League, the club announced on Monday.

France international winger Dembele returned to training with the squad on October 11 for the first time after injuring a knee playing for France against Hungary at the European Championship in June.

He underwent surgery on June 28 in Finland.

Barcelona are third in their group but only a point behind Benfica in second.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta